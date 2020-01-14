Insights Network Reaches One Day Volume of $60,922.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $60,922.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.06018906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034980 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

