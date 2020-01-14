Insolar Price Reaches $0.25 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bithumb, Mercatox and Kucoin. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.02283420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00121805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Coinrail, Liqui, OKex, Bithumb, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

