Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,050. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insperity by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Insperity by 8,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.79. 23,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,962. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

