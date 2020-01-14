Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,506,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,666,000 after buying an additional 1,893,267 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,024,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,881,000 after buying an additional 1,390,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. 8,757,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

