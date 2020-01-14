INT Chain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $843,735.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.34 million and $843,735.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.17 or 0.05835879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00118640 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

