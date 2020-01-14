Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. 17,051,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.