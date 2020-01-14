Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 7.8%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price was down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.87, approximately 854,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 560,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

