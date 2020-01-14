Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 6%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.57 and last traded at $108.37, 1,268,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 650,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICPT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,810 shares of company stock worth $5,702,623. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.