Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Receives $17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $38,087.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,813 shares in the company, valued at $471,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at $454,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Intrexon in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intrexon by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,806. Intrexon has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

