Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 528,117 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 502,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 380,852 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 358,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after buying an additional 286,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 209,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,850. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.