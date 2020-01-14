Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

