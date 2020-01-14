Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)’s share price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.04 and last traded at $93.21, 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.19.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $977,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.