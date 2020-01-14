Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.13, 6,406 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1619 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)
PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
