Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.15 and last traded at $64.13, 6,406 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1619 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

