Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.08

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 32326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

