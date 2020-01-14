Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)’s stock price dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,684,000.

