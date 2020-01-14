Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.30, 2,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000.

