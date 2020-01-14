Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 60,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

