Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Professional Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Professional Planning cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 6.3% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,400,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,682,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $221.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

