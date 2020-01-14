Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

