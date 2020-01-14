Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RYJ)
Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.
