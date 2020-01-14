Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27, approximately 35 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2287 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

