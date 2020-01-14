Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.31, approximately 146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 802.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,491,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,083,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter.

