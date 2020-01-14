Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.32, 1,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1023 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

