Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.83. 723,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

