Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.53

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CGW)
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
