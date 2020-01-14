Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.53

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.