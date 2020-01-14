Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.29, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

