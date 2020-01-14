Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.29, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
See Also: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.