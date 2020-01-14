Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,032 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 548,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

