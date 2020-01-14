Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average daily volume of 505 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Cross Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

