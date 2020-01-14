Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,083 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 937% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,647 put options.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,772. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

