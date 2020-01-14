Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,156% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.14. 1,208,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.