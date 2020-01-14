Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Short Interest Update

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 16,390,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,864. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 283,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 339,493 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

