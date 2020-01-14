Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

