IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQEPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut IQE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

