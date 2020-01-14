Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,893 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. 2,214,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

