iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,785,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,558,000 after buying an additional 3,961,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,721,000 after buying an additional 2,271,334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 888,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,666,000 after buying an additional 592,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,085,000 after buying an additional 407,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after buying an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 42,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

