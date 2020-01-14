iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Position Boosted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.36. 79,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,026. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1496 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

