iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $329.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.95 and a 12 month high of $329.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.