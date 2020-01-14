iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.8% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.51. The stock had a trading volume of 328,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.49 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

