iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.48

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.48 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 1953889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.