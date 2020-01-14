iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.70

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.70 and last traded at $162.70, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9348 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

