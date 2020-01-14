iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.45

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $273.45 and last traded at $272.20, with a volume of 1440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $252.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3969 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

