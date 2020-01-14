iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.45

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $273.45 and last traded at $272.20, with a volume of 1440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.49.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $252.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3969 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
