iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. 775,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,012. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

