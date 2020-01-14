iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.66. 137,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

