iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,425. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $134.46 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

