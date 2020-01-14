iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

