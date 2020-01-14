iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $47,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,125. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

