iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 115,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,146. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

