iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $103.85 and a one year high of $130.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

