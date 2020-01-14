iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.36. 921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,100. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.12 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

