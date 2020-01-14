iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Lowered by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,111 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 177.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.62. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.81 and a twelve month high of $195.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

