ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth about $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 8.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE ITT traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 397,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $75.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

